The Michigan Wolverines (4-5, 0-1 Big Ten) will look to halt a three-game losing streak when visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-4, 0-1 Big Ten) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on BTN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Iowa vs. Michigan matchup.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Iowa has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Hawkeyes' eight games have gone over the point total.

Michigan has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

Wolverines games have hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Iowa Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Sportsbooks rate Iowa lower (52nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (51st).

Based on its moneyline odds, Iowa has a 0.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.