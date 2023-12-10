Sunday's game that pits the Iowa State Cyclones (4-4) against the North Dakota State Bison (4-5) at James H. Hilton Coliseum should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-63 in favor of Iowa State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Cyclones fell in their most recent matchup 67-58 against Iowa on Wednesday.

Iowa State vs. North Dakota State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Iowa State vs. North Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa State 74, North Dakota State 63

Other Big 12 Predictions

Iowa State Schedule Analysis

Against the Butler Bulldogs on November 6, the Cyclones registered their best win of the season, an 82-55 home victory.

The Cyclones have two losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most losses.

The Cyclones have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Iowa State 2023-24 Best Wins

82-55 at home over Butler (No. 131) on November 6

78-60 at home over Southern (No. 211) on November 20

85-44 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 235) on November 29

85-58 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 357) on December 3

Iowa State Leaders

Addy Brown: 14.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 54.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34)

14.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 5.4 AST, 54.1 FG%, 38.2 3PT% (13-for-34) Audi Crooks: 15.9 PTS, 63.3 FG%

15.9 PTS, 63.3 FG% Kelsey Joens: 7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

7.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41) Nyamer Diew: 10.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31)

10.5 PTS, 41.6 FG%, 32.3 3PT% (10-for-31) Hannah Belanger: 7.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

Iowa State Performance Insights

The Cyclones have a +65 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. They're putting up 72.9 points per game to rank 92nd in college basketball and are giving up 64.8 per outing to rank 197th in college basketball.

