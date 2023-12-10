The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) go up against the Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Iowa State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cyclones have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
  • Iowa State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 124th.
  • The Cyclones score 9.1 more points per game (83.7) than the Panthers give up (74.6).
  • Iowa State is 6-0 when scoring more than 74.6 points.

Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).
  • In 2022-23, the Cyclones surrendered 56.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.2.
  • Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State performed better at home last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Iowa State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 Texas A&M L 73-69 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
12/1/2023 @ DePaul W 99-80 Wintrust Arena
12/7/2023 Iowa W 90-65 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/10/2023 Prairie View A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/17/2023 Florida A&M - James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/21/2023 Eastern Illinois - James H. Hilton Coliseum

