How to Watch Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-3) go up against the Iowa State Cyclones (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at James H. Hilton Coliseum. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Iowa State Stats Insights
- This season, the Cyclones have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.1% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Panthers' opponents have hit.
- Iowa State is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cyclones sit at 124th.
- The Cyclones score 9.1 more points per game (83.7) than the Panthers give up (74.6).
- Iowa State is 6-0 when scoring more than 74.6 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Iowa State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Iowa State put up 72.0 points per game last season in home games, which was 8.5 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (63.5).
- In 2022-23, the Cyclones surrendered 56.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 68.2.
- Looking at three-pointers, Iowa State performed better at home last season, making 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.5 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 73-69
|ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
|12/1/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 99-80
|Wintrust Arena
|12/7/2023
|Iowa
|W 90-65
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|Florida A&M
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Illinois
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.