Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Iowa State Cyclones (5-1) will play the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Iowa State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Iowa State Players to Watch
- Tamin Lipsey: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Milan Momcilovic: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tre King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Curtis Jones: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Prairie View A&M Players to Watch
- Lipsey: 16 PTS, 4.7 REB, 6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Gilbert: 13.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Momcilovic: 14 PTS, 3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- King: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jones: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa State vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison
|Iowa State Rank
|Iowa State AVG
|Prairie View A&M AVG
|Prairie View A&M Rank
|60th
|82.5
|Points Scored
|74.5
|195th
|2nd
|53
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|175th
|127th
|34.7
|Rebounds
|36.7
|71st
|57th
|11.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|90th
|311th
|5.5
|3pt Made
|4.7
|340th
|57th
|16.3
|Assists
|9.7
|345th
|22nd
|8.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.