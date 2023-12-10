The Michigan Wolverines (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) face a fellow Big Ten opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes (4-2, 0-0 Big Ten), on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will tip off at 4:30 PM ET and is available via BTN.

Iowa vs. Michigan Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: BTN

Iowa Players to Watch

Ben Krikke: 18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

18.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Payton Sandfort: 15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Tony Perkins: 11.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Owen Freeman: 9.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.7 BLK

Michigan Players to Watch

Iowa vs. Michigan Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Michigan AVG Michigan Rank 16th 88.7 Points Scored 81.9 67th 274th 75.3 Points Allowed 75.0 268th 71st 36.7 Rebounds 33.7 170th 134th 9.8 Off. Rebounds 9.6 151st 236th 6.7 3pt Made 9.0 63rd 12th 19.0 Assists 14.9 95th 13th 8.3 Turnovers 12.0 178th

