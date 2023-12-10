Will Justin Watson hit paydirt when the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills meet in Week 14 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Justin Watson score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Watson has put together a 332-yard season thus far (33.2 yards per game), with two touchdowns, hauling in 20 balls on 39 targets.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this year. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Justin Watson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 42 0 Week 9 Dolphins 5 2 15 0 Week 11 Eagles 11 5 53 1 Week 12 @Raiders 3 1 3 1

