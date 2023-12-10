Should you bet on Noah Gray hitting paydirt in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 14 matchup versus the Buffalo Bills, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Bills?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Gray has caught 22 passes on 29 targets for 246 yards and two scores, averaging 20.5 yards per game.

Gray has had a touchdown catch in two of 12 games this year. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0 Week 7 Chargers 1 1 8 0 Week 8 @Broncos 3 2 25 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 3 34 0 Week 11 Eagles 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 3 30 0 Week 13 @Packers 1 1 2 1

