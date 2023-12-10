The UCLA Bruins (8-0) look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Florida State Seminoles (7-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

UCLA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN2

UCLA vs. Florida State Scoring Comparison

The Seminoles score an average of 84.6 points per game, 26.3 more points than the 58.3 the Bruins allow.

When it scores more than 58.3 points, Florida State is 7-1.

UCLA's record is 8-0 when it allows fewer than 84.6 points.

The Bruins score 92.4 points per game, 23.6 more points than the 68.8 the Seminoles allow.

When UCLA totals more than 68.8 points, it is 8-0.

Florida State is 7-1 when allowing fewer than 92.4 points.

This year the Bruins are shooting 52% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Seminoles give up.

The Seminoles' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is nine higher than the Bruins have conceded.

UCLA Leaders

Kiki Rice: 13.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

13.4 PTS, 7.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 52.8 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22) Charisma Osborne: 13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50)

13.5 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.5 FG%, 46.0 3PT% (23-for-50) Lauren Betts: 16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 BLK, 80.9 FG%

16.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.5 BLK, 80.9 FG% Gabriela Jaquez: 15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 54.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25)

15.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 54.4 FG%, 28.0 3PT% (7-for-25) Londynn Jones: 14.1 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (24-for-61)

Florida State Leaders

UCLA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Niagara W 97-46 John Gray Gymnasium 12/3/2023 @ Arkansas W 81-66 Bud Walton Arena 12/7/2023 CSU Northridge W 111-48 Pauley Pavilion 12/10/2023 Florida State - Mohegan Sun Arena 12/18/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena 12/21/2023 Hawaii - Pauley Pavilion

Florida State Schedule