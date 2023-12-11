The Chicago Bulls (9-14) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -10.5 232.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

  • Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in four of 23 games this season.
  • The average total for Chicago's games this season is 220.9 points, 11.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • So far this season, Chicago has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread.
  • The Bulls have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.

Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info

Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 17 77.3% 122.1 230.5 118.7 231.2 234.7
Bulls 4 17.4% 108.4 230.5 112.5 231.2 220

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

  • Chicago is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
  • Seven of the Bulls' last 10 games have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (6-7-0) than on the road (3-7-0).
  • The Bulls' 108.4 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 118.7 the Bucks give up.
  • When it scores more than 118.7 points, Chicago is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bulls and Bucks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bulls 9-14 0-1 13-10
Bucks 9-13 0-3 14-8

Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bulls Bucks
108.4
Points Scored (PG)
 122.1
27
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
5-0
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 9-8
5-0
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 13-4
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.7
13
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
9-11
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 1-2
9-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 3-0

