Bulls vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (9-14) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks (15-7) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.
Bulls vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and NBCS-CHI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-10.5
|232.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 232.5 points in four of 23 games this season.
- The average total for Chicago's games this season is 220.9 points, 11.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- So far this season, Chicago has compiled a 9-14-0 record against the spread.
- The Bulls have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Chicago has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 20% chance of pulling out a win.
Bulls vs Bucks Additional Info
Bulls vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|17
|77.3%
|122.1
|230.5
|118.7
|231.2
|234.7
|Bulls
|4
|17.4%
|108.4
|230.5
|112.5
|231.2
|220
Additional Bulls Insights & Trends
- Chicago is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- Seven of the Bulls' last 10 games have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Chicago has been better at home (6-7-0) than on the road (3-7-0).
- The Bulls' 108.4 points per game are 10.3 fewer points than the 118.7 the Bucks give up.
- When it scores more than 118.7 points, Chicago is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
Bulls vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bulls
|9-14
|0-1
|13-10
|Bucks
|9-13
|0-3
|14-8
Bulls vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bulls
|Bucks
|108.4
|122.1
|27
|3
|5-0
|9-8
|5-0
|13-4
|112.5
|118.7
|13
|24
|9-11
|1-2
|9-11
|3-0
