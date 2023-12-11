The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) will try to extend a four-game road winning streak when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11) on December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Timberwolves vs Pelicans Additional Info

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.1% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.7% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 12-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.7% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Timberwolves put up an average of 113 points per game, just 1.2 fewer points than the 114.2 the Pelicans give up.

Minnesota is 9-1 when it scores more than 114.2 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Timberwolves are scoring fewer points at home (111.3 per game) than away (114.9). But they also are giving up fewer points at home (99.5) than on the road (111.5).

This season the Timberwolves are averaging more assists at home (25.5 per game) than away (25.1).

