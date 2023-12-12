Bulls vs. Nuggets December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Bulls (5-14) square off against the Denver Nuggets (12-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on NBCS-CHI and ALT.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT
Bulls Players to Watch
- Nikola Vucevic puts up 15.4 points, 10.1 boards and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 45.7% from the floor.
- DeMar DeRozan averages 21.3 points, 3.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field.
- Zach LaVine averages 21 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.
- Coby White averages 13.7 points, 4 assists and 2.8 boards.
- Alex Caruso averages 9.7 points, 2.2 assists and 3.5 boards.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic is putting up 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per contest. He's also draining 56.8% of his shots from the floor and 31.1% from 3-point range, with 1.4 triples per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. is putting up 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He's draining 46.2% of his shots from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per game.
- Aaron Gordon is averaging 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He is draining 48.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Reggie Jackson is putting up 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game. He is sinking 50.3% of his shots from the floor and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 1.6 triples per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets the Nuggets 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while putting up 1.6 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.5 blocked shots.
Bulls vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Bulls
|Nuggets
|106.2
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|112.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.9
|44.4%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|34.9%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
