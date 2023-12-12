As they prepare for a game against the Denver Nuggets (15-9), the Chicago Bulls (9-15) currently are monitoring three players on the injury report. The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12 at United Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulls' most recent contest was a 133-129 overtime loss to the Bucks on Monday. DeMar DeRozan's team-leading 41 points paced the Bulls in the losing effort.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Alex Caruso PG Questionable Ankle 9.5 3.4 2.3 Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -7.5 216.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.