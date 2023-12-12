Nikola Vucevic is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Denver Nuggets (15-9) play the Chicago Bulls (9-15) at United Center.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12

Tuesday, December 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: United Center

United Center Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI, ALT

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls lost their previous game to the Bucks, 133-129 in OT, on Monday. DeMar DeRozan starred with 41 points, and also had two boards and 11 assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 41 2 11 0 0 3 Coby White 33 6 4 1 0 6 Patrick Williams 15 7 2 0 0 1

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic gives the Bulls 16 points, 10.3 boards and 3.3 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeRozan contributes with 22.6 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 5.3 assists.

Coby White's numbers for the season are 16.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, making 44.4% of his shots from the field and 42.8% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per game.

Patrick Williams provides the Bulls 8.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 1 steal and 0.9 blocks.

Andre Drummond's numbers for the season are 6 points, 7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, making 48.3% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 21.9 3.6 6.1 0.7 0.4 1.1 Coby White 22.9 4.7 4.6 0.6 0.3 4.9 Nikola Vucevic 14.7 10 3.7 0.8 0.8 0.9 Patrick Williams 13.4 5.4 1.4 0.9 1 1.5 Andre Drummond 5.5 8.1 0.6 0.4 0.3 0

