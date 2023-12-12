DeMar DeRozan and his Chicago Bulls teammates match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

DeRozan, in his last action, had 41 points and 11 assists in a 133-129 loss to the Bucks.

In this article we will dive into DeRozan's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.6 24.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.0 Assists 5.5 5.3 6.5 PRA -- 31.4 34.7 PR -- 26.1 28.2



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, DeRozan has made 7.9 field goals per game, which adds up to 17.9% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 100.5 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the fourth-most possessions per game with 99.7.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 111.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Nuggets are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 42.7 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.8 assists per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 34 17 3 6 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.