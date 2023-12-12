Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Greene County, Iowa and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greene County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nevada High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jefferson, IA
- Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.