The St. Louis Blues, Justin Faulk among them, face the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at Enterprise Center. Prop bets for Faulk in that upcoming Blues-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Justin Faulk vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Faulk Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Faulk has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 22:22 on the ice per game.

Faulk has yet to score a goal this year through 27 games played.

Faulk has a point in 11 of 27 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In 11 of 27 games this season, Faulk has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Faulk Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's ninth-best goal differential at +12.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 2 12 Points 0 0 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

