Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Muscatine County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Muscatine County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Muscatine County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Muscatine High School at Davenport North High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Davenport, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wilton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Wilton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.