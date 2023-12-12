The Chicago Bulls, Nikola Vucevic included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 133-129 loss to the Bucks, Vucevic put up 14 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Vucevic's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Vucevic Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 16.0 14.7 Rebounds 9.5 10.3 10.0 Assists 3.5 3.3 3.7 PRA -- 29.6 28.4 PR -- 26.3 24.7 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Vucevic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nikola Vucevic Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 16.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.2 per contest.

Vucevic is averaging 3.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.6% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Vucevic's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking second, averaging 100.5 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 99.7 per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, conceding 111.1 points per game.

The Nuggets give up 42.7 rebounds per game, ranking ninth in the league.

The Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Vucevic vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/4/2023 30 19 7 3 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.