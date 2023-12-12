The Northern Iowa Panthers (3-7) battle the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa

McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Northern Iowa Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Northern Iowa (-14.5) 143.5 -1400 +775 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Northern Iowa (-13.5) 142.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Iowa vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

Northern Iowa has covered just twice in eight games with a spread this season.

The Northern Iowa Panthers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of eight times this season.

Prairie View A&M has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Prairie View A&M Panthers' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

