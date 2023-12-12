In the upcoming tilt versus the Detroit Red Wings, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Sammy Blais to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Blais stats and insights

In one of 24 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Red Wings.

Blais has zero points on the power play.

Blais averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have given up 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1 11/16/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-1

Blues vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

