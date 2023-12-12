Will Scott Perunovich Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 12?
Can we anticipate Scott Perunovich finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Perunovich stats and insights
- Perunovich is yet to score through 16 games this season.
- He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.
Perunovich recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:32
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:13
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|13:37
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:03
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|14:06
|Away
|W 6-5
|11/19/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:09
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/18/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|17:42
|Away
|L 5-1
Blues vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
