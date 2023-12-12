Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Story County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Story County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Story County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saydel High School at Roland-Story High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Story City, IA
- Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nevada High School at Greene County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Jefferson, IA
- Conference: Heart of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colo-NESCO High School at GMG Community School District
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Green Mountain, IA
- Conference: Iowa Star Conference - South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
