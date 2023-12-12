The St. Louis Blues, with Torey Krug, will be in action Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Detroit Red Wings. Looking to wager on Krug's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Torey Krug vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Krug Season Stats Insights

Krug's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:41 per game on the ice, is -3.

Krug has a goal in one of his 27 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Krug has a point in nine of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Krug has an assist in nine of 27 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Krug has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Krug has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Krug Stats vs. the Red Wings

The Red Wings have given up 88 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+12) ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 27 Games 2 12 Points 0 1 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.