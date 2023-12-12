Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Union County, Iowa? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Union County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Twin Cedars High School at East Union High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Afton, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
