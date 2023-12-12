Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Warren County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Warren County, Iowa today? We have the information below.
Warren County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wayne High School at Southeast Warren High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Liberty Center, IA
- Conference: Pride of Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
