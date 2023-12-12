Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Woodbury County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Woodbury County, Iowa today? We have what you need below.
Woodbury County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Sioux City, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westwood High School at Lawton-Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Lawton, IA
- Conference: Western Valley Activities Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
