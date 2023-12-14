Big 12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Thursday, December 14
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Cougars versus the UTSA Roadrunners is one of two games on Thursday's college basketball schedule that features a Big 12 team in play.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big 12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Delaware State Hornets at Baylor Bears
|12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Houston Cougars at UTSA Roadrunners
|7:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 14
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
Follow Big 12 games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.