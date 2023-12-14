How to Watch the Blues vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Ottawa Senators (11-12) visit the St. Louis Blues (13-14-1) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
You can tune in on BSMW and ESPN+ to see the Senators meet the Blues.
Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues vs Senators Additional Info
|Senators vs Blues Prediction
|Senators vs Blues Odds/Over/Under
|Senators vs Blues Player Props
|Senators vs Blues Betting Trends & Stats
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have conceded 93 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 22nd in the league.
- With 79 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the league's 25th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals over that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|28
|10
|17
|27
|19
|21
|55.5%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|26
|9
|12
|21
|19
|17
|25.8%
|Jordan Kyrou
|28
|5
|12
|17
|17
|15
|33.3%
|Brayden Schenn
|28
|8
|8
|16
|19
|23
|49.3%
|Kevin Hayes
|28
|8
|6
|14
|13
|17
|57.9%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have allowed 74 total goals (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Senators rank 26th in the league with 78 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Senators have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|23
|6
|20
|26
|22
|14
|44.9%
|Claude Giroux
|23
|9
|13
|22
|11
|9
|60.8%
|Drake Batherson
|23
|8
|11
|19
|14
|11
|44.4%
|Brady Tkachuk
|23
|13
|6
|19
|13
|16
|56.5%
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|23
|6
|13
|19
|6
|3
|60%
