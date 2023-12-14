The Ottawa Senators (11-12) visit the St. Louis Blues (13-14-1) -- who've lost four in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

You can tune in on BSMW and ESPN+ to see the Senators meet the Blues.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs Senators Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have conceded 93 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 22nd in the league.

With 79 goals (2.8 per game), the Blues have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Blues have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 3-7-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 27 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 28 10 17 27 19 21 55.5% Pavel Buchnevich 26 9 12 21 19 17 25.8% Jordan Kyrou 28 5 12 17 17 15 33.3% Brayden Schenn 28 8 8 16 19 23 49.3% Kevin Hayes 28 8 6 14 13 17 57.9%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators have allowed 74 total goals (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest in NHL play.

The Senators rank 26th in the league with 78 goals scored (3.4 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Senators have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Senators have given up 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that time.

Senators Key Players