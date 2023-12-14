The Ottawa Senators (11-12) are slight favorites when they visit the St. Louis Blues (13-14-1) on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW and ESPN+. The Senators are -110 on the moneyline to win, while the Blues have -105 moneyline odds.

Blues vs. Senators Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blues vs. Senators Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Blues vs. Senators Betting Trends

Ottawa's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 14 times.

The Senators have gone 6-5 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Blues have claimed an upset victory in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 games they have played as an underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter, Ottawa has compiled a 6-5 record (winning 54.5% of its games).

St. Louis has a record of 8-9 in games when bookmakers list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jake Neighbours 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+115) 2.5 (+130) Kevin Hayes 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+130) 2.5 (+140) Brayden Schenn 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-182)

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 3-6-1 6.7 2.80 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 2.80 3.00 5 11.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 5-5-0 6.3 2.70 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.70 3.80 3 10.7% Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 3-3 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-4 Record as ML Underdog 1-3 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

