Blues vs. Senators December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
When the Ottawa Senators meet the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Thursday (starting at 8:00 PM ET), Tim Stutzle and Robert Thomas will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Blues vs. Senators Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Senators (-110)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: BSMW,ESPN+
Blues Players to Watch
- Thomas is a leading scorer for St. Louis, with 27 points this season, as he has put up 10 goals and 17 assists in 28 games.
- Pavel Buchnevich has made a major impact for St. Louis this season with 21 points (nine goals and 12 assists).
- This season, Jordan Kyrou has five goals and 12 assists, for a season point total of 17.
- In the crease, Joel Hofer's record stands at 5-5-0 on the season, giving up 26 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 217 saves with an .893% save percentage (48th in the league).
Senators Players to Watch
- Stuetzle has been a key contributor for Ottawa this season, collecting 26 points in 23 games.
- Through 23 games, Claude Giroux has scored nine goals and picked up 13 assists.
- Vladimir Tarasenko's total of 19 points is via six goals and 13 assists.
- Anton Forsberg (5-5-0) has a goals against average of 3.0 on the season. His .885% save percentage ranks 57th in the NHL.
Blues vs. Senators Stat Comparison
|Senators Rank
|Senators AVG
|Blues AVG
|Blues Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|2.82
|26th
|17th
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|24th
|6th
|33
|Shots
|30.4
|15th
|16th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|32.5
|27th
|22nd
|17.53%
|Power Play %
|8.43%
|31st
|31st
|72.37%
|Penalty Kill %
|78.48%
|20th
