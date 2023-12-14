Bulls vs. Heat: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
The Chicago Bulls (9-16), on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Kaseya Center, play the Miami Heat (14-10). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bulls vs. Heat matchup.
Bulls vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Bulls vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Heat Moneyline
|Bulls Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Heat (-5.5)
|217.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Heat (-6)
|217
|-240
|+198
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bulls vs Heat Additional Info
Bulls vs. Heat Betting Trends
- The Heat have a +32 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.4 points per game. They're putting up 112.7 points per game to rank 21st in the league and are giving up 111.3 per contest to rank ninth in the NBA.
- The Bulls' -106 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.1 points per game (27th in NBA) while giving up 113.4 per contest (16th in league).
- The two teams average 221.8 points per game combined, 4.3 more points than this game's total.
- These teams give up 224.7 points per game combined, 7.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has covered 11 times in 24 games with a spread this season.
- Chicago is 10-15-0 ATS this season.
Bulls Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|DeMar DeRozan
|24.5
|-105
|22.3
|Coby White
|20.5
|-105
|16.7
|Nikola Vucevic
|18.5
|-110
|16.4
Bulls and Heat NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Bulls
|+25000
|+12500
|-
|Heat
|+3500
|+1600
|-
