The Miami Heat (14-10) play the Chicago Bulls (9-16) as 5.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSUN and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has a point total of 217.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bulls vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -5.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago has played 18 games this season that ended with a point total over 217.5 points.

Chicago's games this year have had a 222.5-point total on average, 5.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Chicago is 10-15-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been chosen as underdogs in 14 games this year and have walked away with the win four times (28.6%) in those games.

This season, Chicago has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Chicago has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bulls vs Heat Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bulls vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 13 54.2% 112.7 221.8 111.3 224.7 220.9 Bulls 18 72% 109.1 221.8 113.4 224.7 220.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

Chicago has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its past 10 contests.

Eight of the Bulls' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2023-24 against the spread, Chicago has a better winning percentage at home (.429, 6-8-0 record) than away (.364, 4-7-0).

The Bulls' 109.1 points per game are only 2.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the Heat give up to opponents.

Chicago has put together a 7-1 ATS record and a 6-2 overall record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bulls and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 10-15 3-4 15-10 Heat 11-13 1-4 11-13

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bulls vs. Heat Point Insights

Bulls Heat 109.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.7 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-5 6-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 113.4 Points Allowed (PG) 111.3 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 5-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 7-6 6-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.