The Chicago Bulls (9-16) are monitoring three players on the injury report as they prepare for their Thursday, December 14 matchup with the Miami Heat (14-10) at Kaseya Center, which tips at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Bulls' most recent contest was a 114-106 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday. Coby White scored a team-high 27 points for the Bulls in the loss.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lonzo Ball PG Out For Season Knee Alex Caruso PG Questionable Ankle 9.5 3.4 2.3 Zach LaVine SG Out Foot 21 4.8 3.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Heat Injuries: Bam Adebayo: Out (Hip), Dru Smith: Out For Season (Knee), Haywood Highsmith: Out (Back), Josh Richardson: Out (Illness), Tyler Herro: Out (Ankle), R.J. Hampton: Out (Knee)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bulls vs. Heat Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and NBCS-CHI

BSSUN and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bulls vs. Heat Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -5.5 217.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.