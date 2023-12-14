The Chicago Bulls, DeMar DeRozan included, take the court versus the Miami Heat on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 114-106 loss to the Nuggets, DeRozan totaled 14 points, five assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine DeRozan's stats and trends.

DeMar DeRozan Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 22.3 23.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 4.0 Assists 6.5 5.3 6.6 PRA -- 31.1 33.9 PR -- 25.8 27.3



DeMar DeRozan Insights vs. the Heat

This season, DeRozan has made 7.7 shots per game, which accounts for 17.6% of his team's total makes.

DeRozan's opponents, the Heat, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 99.6 possessions per game, while his Bulls average the sixth-most possessions per game with 99.7.

The Heat allow 111.3 points per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

The Heat are the fourth-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.5 assists per game, the Heat are the 16th-ranked squad in the league.

DeMar DeRozan vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2023 34 15 4 5 2 1 0 11/18/2023 40 23 4 4 2 0 1

