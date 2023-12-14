How to Watch Drake vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Grambling Tigers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Drake vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
Drake Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Drake shoots better than 49.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 298th.
- The Bulldogs average just 1.8 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Tigers allow (80.3).
- When Drake scores more than 80.3 points, it is 4-0.
Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Drake put up 80.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.5).
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 61.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.6.
- In terms of total threes made, Drake fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 38% mark when playing on the road.
Drake Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Missouri State
|W 74-57
|Knapp Center
|12/6/2023
|Saint Louis
|W 75-69
|Knapp Center
|12/9/2023
|Nevada
|W 72-53
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/14/2023
|Grambling
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/22/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
