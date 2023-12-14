The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Grambling Tigers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Drake vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa

Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa TV: ESPN+

Drake Stats Insights

This season, the Bulldogs have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.3% lower than the 49.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

In games Drake shoots better than 49.8% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The Tigers are the 356th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 298th.

The Bulldogs average just 1.8 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Tigers allow (80.3).

When Drake scores more than 80.3 points, it is 4-0.

Drake Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Drake put up 80.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged away from home (72.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs surrendered 61.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 69.6.

In terms of total threes made, Drake fared better when playing at home last season, sinking 8.5 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 36% three-point percentage at home and a 38% mark when playing on the road.

