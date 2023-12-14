The Drake Bulldogs (6-1) will meet the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Drake vs. Grambling Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Tucker DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Darnell Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Kevin Overton: 14 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Atin Wright: 14 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

Grambling Players to Watch

Drake vs. Grambling Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank
78th 80.6 Points Scored 70.4 267th
191st 71.6 Points Allowed 80.6 334th
305th 30 Rebounds 28.9 328th
291st 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 181st
139th 7.9 3pt Made 4.1 355th
55th 16.1 Assists 10.6 320th
21st 9 Turnovers 13.3 271st

