The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) are big, 23.5-point favorites as they look to build on a six-game winning streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Drake vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Drake -23.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Drake Betting Records & Stats

Drake's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 142.5 points six times.

Drake has an average total of 146.5 in its contests this year, four more points than this game's over/under.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

Drake (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 30.1% more often than Grambling (1-6-0) this season.

Drake vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 6 66.7% 78.5 145.6 68 148.3 144.3 Grambling 4 57.1% 67.1 145.6 80.3 148.3 137.2

Additional Drake Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs average just 1.8 fewer points per game (78.5) than the Tigers allow (80.3).

Drake is 1-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 80.3 points.

Drake vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 4-5-0 0-0 5-4-0 Grambling 1-6-0 1-1 4-3-0

Drake vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Grambling 14-1 Home Record 11-1 6-6 Away Record 9-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

