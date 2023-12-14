Karl-Anthony Towns plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates hit the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 121-107 loss to the Pelicans (his last action) Towns put up 17 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Towns' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 21.6 21.6 Rebounds 8.5 9.1 9.2 Assists 3.5 3.0 3.3 PRA -- 33.7 34.1 PR -- 30.7 30.8 3PM 2.5 2.1 2.2



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Mavericks

Towns has taken 15.3 shots per game this season and made 7.8 per game, which account for 17.9% and 19.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Towns is averaging 4.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Towns' opponents, the Mavericks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 101.1 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Mavericks have given up 116.9 points per game, which is 21st-best in the NBA.

Allowing 46 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 27th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks have allowed 27.3 per game, 24th in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Mavericks have conceded 13.2 makes per game, 17th in the league.

