Kevin Hayes will be in action when the St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators meet on Thursday at Enterprise Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Hayes against the Senators, we have plenty of info to help.

Kevin Hayes vs. Senators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Hayes Season Stats Insights

Hayes has averaged 14:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

Hayes has scored a goal in a game six times this year over 28 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Hayes has a point in 10 of 28 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Hayes has an assist in six of 28 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Hayes hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Hayes has an implied probability of 28.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hayes Stats vs. the Senators

The Senators have given up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Ottawa 28 Games 3 14 Points 3 8 Goals 2 6 Assists 1

