Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lee County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Lee County, Iowa today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Lee High School at Danville High School
- Game Time: 7:14 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Danville, IA
- Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.