Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Plymouth County, Iowa is happening today, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee Washington High School at Kingsley-Pierson High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Kingsley, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.