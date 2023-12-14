For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Ottawa Senators on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, is Sammy Blais a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Blais stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Blais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Senators.

Blais has zero points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 74 goals in total (3.2 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:28 Home L 6-4 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 7:30 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 8:17 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 6:38 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 1 0 1 7:30 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 12:40 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 8:15 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:13 Away W 6-5 11/18/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:11 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.