We have high school basketball competition in Allamakee County, Iowa today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Allamakee County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Postville High School at Central Community High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15

7:45 PM CT on December 15 Location: Elkader, IA

Elkader, IA Conference: Upper Iowa Conference

Upper Iowa Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Waukon High School at Waverly-Shell Rock High School