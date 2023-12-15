Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cass County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Cass County, Iowa today, we've got the information.
Cass County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Griswold High School at East Mills Jr. Sr. High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Malvern, IA
- Conference: Corner Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
