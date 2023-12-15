Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Dallas County, Iowa today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Dallas County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlham Senior High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
