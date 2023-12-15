Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dubuque County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Dubuque County, Iowa today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Dubuque County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wahlert Catholic High School at Hempstead High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- Conference: Mississippi Valley Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Western Dubuque High School at Epworth at Dubuque Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Dubuque, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
