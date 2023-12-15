Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Johnson County, Iowa? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Johnson County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pekin High School at Lone Tree High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Lone Tree, IA
- Conference: Southeast Iowa Superconference - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa City West High School at Linn-Mar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Marion, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
