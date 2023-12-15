Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Iowa, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Earlham Senior High School at Van Meter High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Van Meter, IA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.