The NBA schedule today, which includes the Orlando Magic squaring off against the Boston Celtics as one of eight matchups, should provide some fireworks.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons go on the road to face the 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and BSDET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 16-7

16-7 DET Record: 2-22

2-22 PHI Stats: 122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th)

122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (12th) DET Stats: 108.8 PPG (28th in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Joel Embiid (33.8 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -16.5

PHI -16.5 PHI Odds to Win: -1600

-1600 DET Odds to Win: +900

+900 Total: 234.5 points

The Charlotte Hornets play host to the New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans look to pull of an away win at the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and BSNO

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 7-15

7-15 NO Record: 14-11

14-11 CHA Stats: 113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (26th)

113.0 PPG (19th in NBA), 120.8 Opp. PPG (26th) NO Stats: 114.9 PPG (13th in NBA), 114.2 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Gordon Hayward (15.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.8 APG) NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (24.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -6.5

NO -6.5 NO Odds to Win: -250

-250 CHA Odds to Win: +200

+200 Total: 232.5 points

The Washington Wizards take on the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers travel to face the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MNMT and BSIN

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 3-20

3-20 IND Record: 13-9

13-9 WAS Stats: 115.9 PPG (10th in NBA), 127.0 Opp. PPG (30th)

115.9 PPG (10th in NBA), 127.0 Opp. PPG (30th) IND Stats: 128.4 PPG (first in NBA), 125.5 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (23.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.4 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 11.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -8.5

IND -8.5 IND Odds to Win: -350

-350 WAS Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 257.5 points

The Boston Celtics face the Orlando Magic

The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 18-5

18-5 ORL Record: 16-7

16-7 BOS Stats: 117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (third)

117.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (third) ORL Stats: 114.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 108.9 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (27.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.2 APG)

Jayson Tatum (27.3 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.2 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.7 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BOS -5.5

BOS -5.5 BOS Odds to Win: -225

-225 ORL Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 222.5 points

The San Antonio Spurs host the Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers look to pull of an away win at the Spurs on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

Records and Stats

SA Record: 3-20

3-20 LAL Record: 15-10

15-10 SA Stats: 109.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (27th)

109.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (27th) LAL Stats: 114.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (19.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Victor Wembanyama (19.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 2.5 APG) LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (24.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -7.5

LAL -7.5 LAL Odds to Win: -275

-275 SA Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 233.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks take to the home court of the Raptors on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: TSN and BSSE

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 10-14

10-14 ATL Record: 9-14

9-14 TOR Stats: 112.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

112.8 PPG (21st in NBA), 114.4 Opp. PPG (19th) ATL Stats: 122.5 PPG (third in NBA), 123.3 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Scottie Barnes (20.1 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (27.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 10.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -2.5

TOR -2.5 TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 ATL Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 244.5 points

The Memphis Grizzlies play host to the Houston Rockets

The Rockets look to pull of an away win at the Grizzlies on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE and Space City Home Network

Records and Stats

MEM Record: 6-17

6-17 HOU Record: 12-9

12-9 MEM Stats: 106.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (10th)

106.4 PPG (30th in NBA), 112.7 Opp. PPG (10th) HOU Stats: 109.8 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)

Desmond Bane (24.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.3 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.0 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -4.5

HOU -4.5 HOU Odds to Win: -165

-165 MEM Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 211.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the New York Knicks

The Knicks go on the road to face the Suns on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 13-11

13-11 NY Record: 13-10

13-10 PHO Stats: 115.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (13th)

115.1 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (13th) NY Stats: 113.1 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Kevin Durant (30.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 5.6 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.4 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -5.5

PHO -5.5 PHO Odds to Win: -200

-200 NY Odds to Win: +165

+165 Total: 230.5 points

