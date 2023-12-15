Iowa High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pottawattamie County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Pottawattamie County, Iowa today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pottawattamie County, Iowa High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Missouri Valley High School at Tri-Center High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Neola, IA
- Conference: Western Iowa Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.